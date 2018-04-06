The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Kris Jenner is adding some more clients to her managing list. Kanye West and Travis Scott recently hired her to be their manager. Some may think this is a bad decision, but Jenner is all about the money.
Headkrack mentioned if the families break up things might not be good, but hopefully that won’t happen. Tupac recorded and album before he was killed and talked about Wendy Williams, Dr. Dre and more. A lot of those songs were cut from the album and now people want to hear it.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s Lost Verse On Kanye West’s “Father Stretch My Hands“ [MUSIC]
RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Banned The Kardashian Family From Ever Appearing On “The Wendy Williams Show”
The Latest:
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Is In An Armor Of Fashion At The Montblanc Event
- Urban Meyer May Get 2 Yr Contract Extension with Buckeyes..
- What Is It About 50 Cent That Keeps Vivica A. Fox Talking About Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- College Student Accused of Killing Parents Incompetent To Stand Trial
- Nose Job Or Make-Up?! Here’s How To Contour with Deelishis
- Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be The Best #TBT This Week
- Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button
- Would You Let Your Mother-In-Law Manage You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had This Waiting For You At Home?
- Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us About This Epic Burrito Hack?