The Pros & Cons Of Kris Jenner Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott [EXCLUSIVE]

Kris Jenner is adding some more clients to her managing list. Kanye West and Travis Scott recently hired her to be their manager. Some may think this is a bad decision, but Jenner is all about the money.

Headkrack mentioned if the families break up things might not be good, but hopefully that won’t happen. Tupac recorded and album before he was killed and talked about Wendy Williams, Dr. Dre and more. A lot of those songs were cut from the album and now people want to hear it.

