Black Tony Tells How A 14-Year-Old Got The Best Of Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony spoke to Rickey Smiley about how he got beat up by some kids. He was over one of his girlfriends houses and when he woke up the teenagers told him they didn’t like him. One swung on him and now he has a swollen eye.

The other one poured juice on his feet and them put ants on top of it. Black Tony mentioned that now he has swollen toes. He told Rickey that after school he is headed right over to beat both of them down.

