Ray J Tells Where Things Stand With Brandy After Baby Reveal Party Beef [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Ray J and his wife, Princess Love are about to have their baby girl. Recently they made headlines for having alleged beef with Brandy. Ray J mentioned that with family there are always good and bad times as well as arguments.

Right now things are back on good terms and continue to have a strong relationship. Ray J even mentioned that Brandy will be at the delivery. Him and Princess Love currently are trying to pick out a name.

