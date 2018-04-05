Feature Story
Come Out and Register to Vote Cincinnati

Written By: Nia Noelle

It’s an election year… we complain and complain about the politicians representing us but how do we make a change?  You can be the change agent for our community by voting!

But what if you aren’t registered to vote?  No worries Radio One Cincinnati as your opportunity to get registered online or when we are out in the community.  So no excuses!  Let’s make the changes necessary starting at the polls!

 

Places to Register in Person:

  1. Cincinnati Remembers Dr. King      April 7th at New Prospect Baptist Church              More info here
  2. Closing the Health Gap                      April 28th at Washington Park                                   More info here
  3. 30 Under 30                                          May 9th at Memorial Hall                                              More info here
  4. Rhythm on the River                           September 7-8th Newport Riverboat Row              More info here

 

For more information on One Vote or to register online click here

One Vote

Source: One Vote / One Vote

