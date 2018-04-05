Come Out and Register to Vote Cincinnati

It’s an election year… we complain and complain about the politicians representing us but how do we make a change? You can be the change agent for our community by voting!

But what if you aren’t registered to vote? No worries Radio One Cincinnati as your opportunity to get registered online or when we are out in the community. So no excuses! Let’s make the changes necessary starting at the polls!

Places to Register in Person:

Cincinnati Remembers Dr. King April 7th at New Prospect Baptist Church More info here Closing the Health Gap April 28th at Washington Park More info here 30 Under 30 May 9th at Memorial Hall More info here Rhythm on the River September 7-8th Newport Riverboat Row More info here

For more information on One Vote or to register online click here

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: