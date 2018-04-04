Paternity Test Results: Alleged Father Hates That The Baby Is Named After Alcohol [EXCLUSIVE]

Damon and Cameron are back to find out if he is the father of a 4-month-old baby, Cristal. Cameron was with Damon’s friend Quan in high school and after they broke up began talking her years later. Damon can’t stand the fact that the baby is named, Cristal. The mom said she named her that because she’s going to be bad and bougie.

Rickey Smiley began to go through other names that weren’t good and then Damon mentioned he would of named her Chardonnay. Headkrack was done with the entire conversation and gave the results. Find out if Damon is the father.

