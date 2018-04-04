Why Black Tony Is Crying Over Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s another day and Black Tony won’t be coming to work. He called up to the show crying to Rickey Smiley about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir. Black Tony thinks that she broke up with Gucci Mane and had Maxwell playing in the background.

Headkrack mentioned to Black Tony that he had the wrong Keyshia and it was Keyshia Cole, who is no longer with her man. He continued to cry and told everyone he would be at work tomorrow. Guess we will just have to wait and see what happens.

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.

