Praise Break: Tamela Mann “God Provides” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s time to get your praise on! Rickey Smiley played “God Provides,” by Tamela Mann and the song is so beautiful. It talks about God rescuing you from everything you’re going through.
After the song played he spoke with Pastor Haynes about God providing for you. He mentioned that “pro” means before and “vide” means to see. God see’s what you need tomorrow to set you up. Move by faith!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
