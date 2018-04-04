Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]

Fabolous has been making headlines all weekend after a video surfaced of him threatening his girlfriend, Emily B and her father. The two share children together and allegedly last month he knocked her front teeth out after an argument. While Fabolous was in LA, Emily B’s family allegedly helped her remove guns from their home.
When he arrived he got very mad and in the video you can hear him threatening them. Headkrack mentioned that he is such a successful rapper and normally keeps things very low key and it’s sad that this is happening. We will keep you updated as more information comes out about this story.
