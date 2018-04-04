The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Everyone Is Laughing So Hard At The Crying Jordan Meme [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
It was time for Girl/Boy No You Didn’t, but Rickey Smiley couldn’t stop laughing at the crying Jordan meme. He saw the one where someone put the meme on Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago’s face. Rickey couldn’t stop laughing and he mentioned that people send him this while he’s at church and on social media.

The internet has no chill and it’s sad that they put it on a woman that is in a wheel chair. Callers then spoke about their family members on Easter. One woman mentioned that he nephew called the cops on her and ruined dinner. You won’t believe what happened with other family members.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

