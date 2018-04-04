Praise Break: Joy Hill “You Are Worthy To Be Praised” [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
It’s that time again for Praise Break. Rickey Smiley played Joy Hill’s, “You Are Worthy To Be Praised.” The song is all about going through different trials in life and how God sees you through them.
In the song there is a moment where Hill and the choir just rejoice his name and even Rickey had to clap along to it. This song is beautiful and will have you waving your hands to God. Make sure you listen!
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Praise Break: Travis Greene “You Waited” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Carneal Overton “He’s Been So Good” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Praise Break: Darlene Mccoy “Even Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Ben Carson Is Now Feuding With New York City
- How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]
- Hacked: Credit Card Data Stolen From Over 5 Million Saks Fifth Avenue And Lord & Taylor Customers
- Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist Who Made Songs About Their Lover
- Why Things Aren’t Looking Good For Fabolous [EXCLUSIVE]
- Ohio State Trustees to Vote on Revoking Bill Cosby’s Honorary Degree
- That Moment You Realize Winter Is Behaving Like An Obsessed Ex-Girlfriend That Won’t Move TF On
- It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs. Officer’ Has Finally Come To Life In The Cutest Way
- Why Everyone Is Laughing So Hard At The Crying Jordan Meme [EXCLUSIVE]
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
10 photos Launch gallery
2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration [PHOTOS]
1. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show1 of 10
2. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show2 of 10
3. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show3 of 10
4. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show4 of 10
5. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show5 of 10
6. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show6 of 10
7. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show7 of 10
8. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show8 of 10
9. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show9 of 10
10. BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration – Show10 of 10
comments – add yours