Praise Break: Joy Hill “You Are Worthy To Be Praised” [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s that time again for Praise Break. Rickey Smiley played Joy Hill’s, “You Are Worthy To Be Praised.” The song is all about going through different trials in life and how God sees you through them.

In the song there is a moment where Hill and the choir just rejoice his name and even Rickey had to clap along to it. This song is beautiful and will have you waving your hands to God. Make sure you listen!

