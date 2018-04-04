The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Praise Break: Joy Hill “You Are Worthy To Be Praised” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
It’s that time again for Praise Break. Rickey Smiley played Joy Hill’s, “You Are Worthy To Be Praised.” The song is all about going through different trials in life and how God sees you through them.

In the song there is a moment where Hill and the choir just rejoice his name and even Rickey had to clap along to it. This song is beautiful and will have you waving your hands to God. Make sure you listen!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Check out photos from the 2018 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration featuring Snoop Dogg, Faith Evans, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary, the NFL gospel choir and more!

