How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but talked about the Eastercelebration. He invited Headkrackand Rock-Tas well as their kids, but they didn’t want to come. Black Tony said he was going to have a Easter egg hunt for the kids while the parents drank and smoked.
He even mentioned that someone would wear an Easter suit for the kids. Black Tony kept calling it the Easter trap and that made some nervous. We hope he makes it to work this week.
