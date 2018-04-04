The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Black Tony Wanted To Celebrate Easter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Tony didn’t come to work today, but talked about the Eastercelebration. He invited Headkrackand Rock-Tas well as their kids, but they didn’t want to come. Black Tony said he was going to have a Easter egg hunt for the kids while the parents drank and smoked.

He even mentioned that someone would wear an Easter suit for the kids. Black Tony kept calling it the Easter trap and that made some nervous. We hope he makes it to work this week.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET

RELATED: Why Black Tony Has So Much Chinese Food [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony’s Booty Hurts [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Black Tony Needs A Nurse [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 22 hours ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 3 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 5 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 6 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 6 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 1 week ago
03.27.18
Photos