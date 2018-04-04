Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is waking up people with his pranks again. He called a woman that is trying to get custody of her nephew and told claimed she was trying to brainwash him. The woman immediately got offended and began to yell at him.
She mentioned that she is just trying to help and that if he kept talking he would get beat up. Wood began to curse at her and then she called him country. He finally admitted it was a prank and she was so embarrassed.
