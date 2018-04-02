The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K’s Easter Poem [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

This weekend people will arrive to church extra sharp because it’s Easter Sunday! Special K delivered a poem and it was all about pastel color suits and fancy hats. He also spoke about how pastors don’t get to really start preaching until 1:45pm.

Special K mentioned that people might even be there until Monday listening to the word. The deacons will pass out and try to sleep, God might try to end the long servicea, but there is something special about church on Easter. Enjoy this funny poem!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Special K Tells Why He Will Never Take Viagra [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Special K Shares A Poem For All The Artists With Lil In Their Name [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Special K Thinks He Deserves His Own Television Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Special K

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

It's Comedian Special K! 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos