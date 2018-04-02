Special K’s Easter Poem [EXCLUSIVE]

This weekend people will arrive to church extra sharp because it’s Easter Sunday! Special K delivered a poem and it was all about pastel color suits and fancy hats. He also spoke about how pastors don’t get to really start preaching until 1:45pm.
Special K mentioned that people might even be there until Monday listening to the word. The deacons will pass out and try to sleep, God might try to end the long servicea, but there is something special about church on Easter. Enjoy this funny poem!
