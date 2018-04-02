The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Excuses To Use When You’re Late To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Are you late to work and can’t figure out an excuse to use? Headkrack went over the top 5 that people are using in 2018. One of them were using morning sickness as an excuse even when you aren’t pregnant.

Tell your boss that you fell asleep in the parking lot, but got to work early. A funny one some women can use is that their fake eyelashes got stuck together. Make sure you listen to the best one.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Mom Has No Time For Fake Child Custody Paperwork [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Men Are Fighting Workplace Discrimination Over Beards And Dreadlocks

RELATED: Best Buy’s Geek Squad Reportedly Has Been Working With The F.B.I. For A Decade

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 hour ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 3 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 4 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 4 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 5 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 6 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 7 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 2 weeks ago
03.22.18
Photos