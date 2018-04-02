Excuses To Use When You’re Late To Work [EXCLUSIVE]

Are you late to work and can’t figure out an excuse to use? Headkrack went over the top 5 that people are using in 2018. One of them were using morning sickness as an excuse even when you aren’t pregnant.

Tell your boss that you fell asleep in the parking lot, but got to work early. A funny one some women can use is that their fake eyelashes got stuck together. Make sure you listen to the best one.

