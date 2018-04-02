Did Nicki Minaj Try To Steal Cardi B’s Thunder? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj just made her return to social media after 3 months. Some think that it’s because Cardi B is releasing her album soon and dropped her new single. Cardi B got more likes on her post and some say that people forgot about Nicki.

Kanye West dropped his old manager and is now with Scooter Braun, who works with Justin Bieber. Mariah Carey is also making headlines after allegedly moving her son out the way so she can blowout her birthday candles. This story caused Gary and Da Brat to have a heated discussion again.

