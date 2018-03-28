Voices: 20 Years Of Mya

Voices: 20 Years Of Mya

Written By: Radio One Originals

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
The DMV’s Own Mya is celebrating the 20th year anniversary (Yes, 20 years) of her debut album with her 13th project and 9th studio album TKO (The Knockout). If you love 90’s R&B and a mixture of other sounds, Mya may have just given you your soundtrack for the spring and summer. So in the latest episode of “Voices,” Mya talks about what she has learned in her 20 years in the music business. She tells us how it felt to receive a Grammy Award nomination for her last album “Smoove Jones.”

We also find out if she would ever wear the jersey dress from the 2000 video “Best Of Me Remix” featuring Jay-Z.

