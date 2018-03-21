Why Rickey Smiley Was Crying At Jazz In The Garden’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Jazz In The Gardens was this past weekend and Rickey Smiley had such a great time. He mentioned that it was one of the best experiences of his life. His favorite two performers were Anita Baker and Trick Daddy.

Rickey mentioned that he was crying on stage as Baker sang and he felt like he was the only person in the room. She even called him to the stage and he couldn’t believe it. Rickey mentioned that everyone needs to go next year to experience what he did.

