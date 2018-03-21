The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Rickey Smiley Was Crying At Jazz In The Garden’s [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jazz In The Gardens was this past weekend and Rickey Smiley had such a great time. He mentioned that it was one of the best experiences of his life. His favorite two performers were Anita Baker and Trick Daddy.

Rickey mentioned that he was crying on stage as Baker sang and he felt like he was the only person in the room. She even called him to the stage and he couldn’t believe it. Rickey mentioned that everyone needs to go next year to experience what he did.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Lives His Best Life As He Dances With Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How Rickey Smiley & Da Brat Had A Successful Weekend [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Rickey Smiley Felt Before Going On “Watch What Happens Live” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley At Jazz In The Gardens 2018 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 12 hours ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 2 days ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 2 days ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 5 days ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 1 week ago
03.13.18
FOX's 'American Idol' Season 12
Eric Ellis of West Chester Auditions for American…
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
03.12.18
Common And Angela Rye Split
 2 weeks ago
03.09.18
No Charges Filed In Terry Crews Sexual Assault…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.18
BREAKING: Houston City Council Member Found Dead
 2 weeks ago
03.07.18
Will And Jaden Smith To Donate Water To…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.18
Photos