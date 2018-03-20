Tommie Lee On What Fans Can Expect On “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” This Season [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Tommie Lee is in the studio and she is ready for the new season of, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Lee has been working on music and just trying to maintain. There are a couple new people on this season, but she said for the most part they know to stay in their place.
Lee also spoke about how these reality shows can make or break your career. She mentioned that you must come in with a plan and make things happen. Fans better get ready because there will be so much going on this season.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Why The Cops Are Investigating Tommie Lee [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Tommie Lee On Why She Doesn’t Talk To Scrapp Deleon Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Tommie Lee Explains Why She Cheats [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
