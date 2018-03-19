Is Eddie Murphy Not Taking Care Of His Daughter With Mel B? [EXCLUSIVE]

2 reads Leave a comment
Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are heading back to court, but it’s not over their divorce. Belafonte wants to be able to see his step-daughter, which is Eddie Murphy’s child. She allegedly gets $51,000 in child support and he wants nothing to do with her.
Belafonte practically raised her and wants to spend time with her. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he doesn’t think Murphy would do this. Gary With Da Tea also spoke about 21 Savage and Amber Rose.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Eddie Murphy Wants No Relationship With Daughter He & Mel B Share
RELATED: Queen Latifah To Replace Mel B On “America’s Got Talent”?
RELATED: Mel B Cuts Her Ex-Husband’s Name From Her Body In Extreme Tattoo Removal
The Latest:
- Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going Bald
- Crime News: Samurai Swords, Beach Homes & White House Exits
- Trevor Jackson Releases New Track Called ‘Apocalypse’ [LISTEN]
- LeBron Throws Down NBA’s ‘Dunk Of The Year’
- Why Rihanna Is Boycotting Snapchat [EXCLUSIVE]
- Shelly Garrett Talks The 30 Year Anniversary Of Beauty Shop, Tyler Perry & More [VIDEO]
- Cease & Desist Letter Issued After Twitter User Leaks Drake’s “Showin Off”
- Hair Braiding Gustapo? Tennessee Has Fined Residents $100K For Braiding Hair
- Fashion Faux Pas: Kanye West Is Getting Sued Over His Yeezy Collection
- The Latest Trend in Wearing Engagement Rings? Having Them Embedded Inside Fingers
Photos Of The Day: Eddie Murphy’s Flawless Family, Gigi Hadid’s Insane Workout Gear & More
10 photos Launch gallery
Photos Of The Day: Eddie Murphy’s Flawless Family, Gigi Hadid’s Insane Workout Gear & More
1. Murphys’ LawSource:Getty Images 1 of 10
2. Work It OutSource:Getty Images 2 of 10
3. Suicide WatchSource:Getty Images 3 of 10
4. I Scream, You ScreamSource:Splash News 4 of 10
5. Gate CheckSource:Getty Images 5 of 10
6. Ready to MingleSource:Splash News 6 of 10
7. Diva On the MoveSource:Splash News 7 of 10
8. Water BreakSource:Splash News 8 of 10
9. Who Wears Short Shorts?Source:Splash News 9 of 10
10. Fashion ForwardSource:Splash News 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours