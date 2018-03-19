The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Eddie Murphy Not Taking Care Of His Daughter With Mel B? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
Mel B and Stephen Belafonte are heading back to court, but it’s not over their divorce. Belafonte wants to be able to see his step-daughter, which is Eddie Murphy’s child. She allegedly gets $51,000 in child support and he wants nothing to do with her.

Belafonte practically raised her and wants to spend time with her. Rickey Smiley mentioned that he doesn’t think Murphy would do this. Gary With Da Tea also spoke about 21 Savage and Amber Rose.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

