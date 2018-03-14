Music & Entertainment
Big K.R.I.T. Ft. Lloyd – “1999” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Big K.R.I.T. dropped  a solid project last year titled “4eva Is A Mighty Long Time.” One of my favorites on this project happens to “1999.” i am so glad that Big K.R.I.T decided to put a visual to his track. Watching the video takes you back to the year of 1999 and all the great things that went on that year. Big K. R.I.T and Llloyd make it look extra fun from the props to the cars, clothes, and all the people pushing the 1999 lifestyle. If i could choose a year to jump back to it probably would be 1999, peep the video below.

 

 

Photos