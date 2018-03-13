Prank Call: Mom Curses Out Bail Bondsman Over Money Owed [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Mom Curses Out Bail Bondsman Over Money Owed

Another day and another prank call. Roy Wood Jr. calls up a mother after claiming her son didn’t come to court and now owes him $4,000. The step-father first comes on the phone and immediately feels disrespected. Wood calls him sensitive and began to threaten him.

The mother then picks up the phone and tells him to stop being rude. She mentioned to him that her pressure is up and she doesn’t like how he talks to her husband. Wood then tells her to come by to the barbecue to strip and pay back the $4000. The mom was pissed when she found out her son put him up to it.

