Why People Are Calling Bruno Mars A Culture Vulture [EXCLUSIVE]

Drake showed up to a Toronto Raptors game and let fans know that he would be dropping some new music soon. One young lady, Seren Sensei is calling out Bruno Mars and believes he is a culture vulture. In the video she mentioned that he’s stolen from Prince, Michael Jackson and more to gain success.

Follow @TheRSMS

She also called him a karaoke singer. Headkrack mentioned that he’s just paying homage. The White House just released President Donald Trump’s gun violence plan. In sports, March Madness is about to begin so fans get ready!

RELATED: Headkrack Says Bruno Mars Makes Him Want To Learn How To Dance [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Bruno Mars Wins Big At 2018 Grammy Awards

RELATED: Bruno Mars & Cardi B Are Going On Tour Together

The Latest: