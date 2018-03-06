Why Stevie J Is Headed Back To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J is in big trouble with the state of New York, in addition to the federal government. Apparently, he hasn’t been paying his child support, and owes a hefty sum. Last year, an agreement was worked out for Stevie J, who has six kids, including his newest little one with Joseline Hernandez.
Apparently, Stevie J hasn’t been holding up his end of the bargain. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
