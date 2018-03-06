The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Stevie J Is Headed Back To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 4 hours ago
Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J is in big trouble with the state of New York, in addition to the federal government. Apparently, he hasn’t been paying his child support, and owes a hefty sum. Last year, an agreement was worked out for Stevie J, who has six kids, including his newest little one with Joseline Hernandez.

Apparently, Stevie J hasn’t been holding up his end of the bargain. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

