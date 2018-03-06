Music
It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With Kendu Isaacs

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has avoided court time by making a deal.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Mary J. Blige is finally putting her estranged husband behind her.

The drama is over for Mary!

Mary and her ex Kendu Isaacs have reached a settlement in their split, according to TMZ.com. The pair were scheduled to head to court in L.A. this morning to begin their divorce proceedings, but the trial was called off.

Reportedly, the pair reached a settlement on Friday, but details of the deal have not been made public at this time.

Photos