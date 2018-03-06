Taraji P. Henson Denies Shading Ryan Seacrest

Taraji P. Henson is making it absolutely clear that she didn’t throw any shade Ryan Secrest‘s way at the Oscar’s last night.

When Ryan flagged Taraji down on the red carpet, their exchange got people talking. The E! host has recently been caught in his own scandal as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct.

“The universe has a way of taking care of taking care of good people,” she told Ryan while patting Ryan on the chin. “You know what I mean?”

Moments later, she ran into Wendi McClendon-Covey, and the tone of her greeting was much different.

Taraji to ABC after leaving Ryan Seacrest “I’m great now that I’m in your company.” YES 🏆 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bkGkSqfBTD — Melissa Malamut (@melissamalamut) March 5, 2018

The home audience thought they caught some shade, but the Empire star clarified that she was actually offering him some encouragement.

“I did it to keep his chin up. It’s an awkward position to be in,” Taraji explained to People. “He’s been cleared but anyone can say anything.”

As far as Ryan is concerned, it doesn’t seem like there are any hard feelings. In fact, he may have seen the support that everyone else missed.

Nothing but love for my friend @TherealTaraji. Thanks for hanging out with us on the #ERedCarpet! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ayayQrI3O4 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 5, 2018

RELATED STORIES:

LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow For Her Grecian Look

Man Credited For Launching Halle and Taraji’s Career, Accused Of Sexually Harassing Actresses Of Color

Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The World She Was In Love

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: