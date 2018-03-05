Plies – “Rock” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Plies takes a moment to honor his lady, his love, the “Rock” of his life. As Plies prepares for the “Ain’t No Mixtape Bih 3” project the Florida Artist leaks a video to highlight his “Rock” single. Watch Plies walk through his mansion with his “Rock” while he speaks on how important the “RocK” in his world is to him. Watch Plies carry out some of the vitals moments between him and his “Rock” in the Omar The Director visual below.

