Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Chris Brown – “Tempo” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

Written By: Sharif D.King

Posted 3 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

One thing you absolutely can’t  deny is  Chris Brown as an artist an Performer.  Months ago, Breezy dropped a 45 track Project which includes “Tempo”.  Tempo has become Chris Brown’s lead single and the ladies favorite. Watch Chris Brown and his team create havoc on Tempo street with some awesome dance moves and a futuristic vibe. Peep The Mask and the Tribe like costumes to match below.

 

 

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

 

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps

chris brown , Heartbreak on a full moon , King In The Afternoon , King Sharif 3 to 7 , King Sharif The Afternoon King , Kingin Afternoon , Music , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. King Of The Millennials , Sharif D. King Show , Tempo , The Crown Life , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 2 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 3 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 3 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 3 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 3 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 3 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 4 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 5 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 5 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 5 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 5 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 6 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 7 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 1 week ago
02.23.18
Photos