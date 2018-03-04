Chris Brown – “Tempo” (Video) #SharifDKingShow #TheCrownLife

One thing you absolutely can’t deny is Chris Brown as an artist an Performer. Months ago, Breezy dropped a 45 track Project which includes “Tempo”. Tempo has become Chris Brown’s lead single and the ladies favorite. Watch Chris Brown and his team create havoc on Tempo street with some awesome dance moves and a futuristic vibe. Peep The Mask and the Tribe like costumes to match below.

Follow The Crown:

http://www.Facebook.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Twitter.com/TheKingSharif

http://www.Instagram.com/TheKingSharif

Snapchat – KingSharifSnaps