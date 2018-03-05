The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Marsha Ambrosius & Musiq Soulchild “For Better For Worse” [NEW MUSIC]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Build Presents Musiq Soulchild Discussing 'Feel The Real'

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

The R&B God’s must be listening to fans because Marsha Ambrosius and Musiq Soulchild just delivered a masterpiece. The song is all about things men and women do in relationships that can sometimes be frustrating. Their voices blend perfectly together in this duet and it leaves fans wanting more.

Musiq in the songs says, “Speak your mind don’t assume I can ready your mind,” and Ambrosius comments back about him leaving the toilet seat up. This song describes good and bad times, but still being able to fight for the person you love. Listen to the song and let us know your thoughts!

