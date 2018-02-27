Can Tisha Campbell’s Husband Afford To Pay Her Spousal Support? [EXCLUSIVE]

After a 20-year marriage to her husband Duane Martin, Tisha Campbell announced that she is filing for divorce. The news, which shocked fans, comes after reports of the couple filing for bankruptcy in 2016. Now, Tisha is asking for spousal report.

But does her soon-to-be ex hubby have it in the bank like that for spousal support? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

