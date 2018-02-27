The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Can Tisha Campbell’s Husband Afford To Pay Her Spousal Support? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

After a 20-year marriage to her husband Duane Martin, Tisha Campbell announced that she is filing for divorce. The news, which shocked fans, comes after reports of the couple filing for bankruptcy in 2016. Now, Tisha is asking for spousal report.

But does her soon-to-be ex hubby have it in the bank like that for spousal support? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin On Working With Martin Lawrence Again [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tisha Campbell-Martin Recalls Overcoming Sexual Abuse In “Steel Here” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Duane & Tisha Campbell-Martin Explain Why They Will Never Work Together [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Behind The Scenes Of The Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

10 photos Launch gallery

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Continue reading Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

Tisha Campbell-Martin & Duane Martin Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 38 mins ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 39 mins ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 17 hours ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 5 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 7 days ago
02.20.18
Photos