Why Stan Van Gundy Is Right About NCAA Policy Being Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

Stan Van Gundy, head coach of the Detroit pistons, spoke on the matter of the NCAA’s one-and-done rule. The one and done rule requires basketball players to play a year in college or in Europe before going to the NBA.

Stan says such a rule is racist, however, citing tons of white kids who are allowed go from high school straight to minor-league baseball or hockey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

