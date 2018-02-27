The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Stan Van Gundy Is Right About NCAA Policy Being Racist [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 43 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Stan Van Gundy, head coach of the Detroit pistons, spoke on the matter of the NCAA’s one-and-done rule. The one and done rule requires basketball players to play a year in college or in Europe before going to the NBA.

Stan says such a rule is racist, however, citing tons of white kids who are allowed go from high school straight to minor-league baseball or hockey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How Joyner Lucas Got People Talking With New Video “I’m Not Racist” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Trevor Noah Shuts Down Trump For Racist Immigration Comment [VIDEO]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On How Racism Makes Black People Destroy Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: How Keshia Knight-Pulliam Experienced Racism After Giving Birth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 41 mins ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 42 mins ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 18 hours ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 1 day ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Mo’Nique And Whoopi Get Into It On ‘The…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Tami Roman and Snoop Dogg Land Their Own…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Donald Trump Proves (Again) That He’s The Troll…
 4 days ago
02.23.18
Kendrick Lamar + SZA Sued For Stealing Artist’s…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Chris Tucker Confirms That ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is…
 5 days ago
02.22.18
Schools Are Looking Into Building ‘Bullet Proof’ Schools
 5 days ago
02.22.18
25 items
Happy Birthday: Remembering Nina Simone
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Althea Arrested For Hitting Benzino Upside His Head
 6 days ago
02.21.18
Trump Attempts To Slam Oprah Over ’60 Minutes’…
 7 days ago
02.20.18
Photos