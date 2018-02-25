Watch: The Ohio River Floods Downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky

All of the Ohio River front parks are closed until further notice due to flooding from extreme record breaking rain in February.

According to WCPO the Ohio River is expected to reach 60.6 feet. Coming closest to the prior flood record set in March 9, 1997 where the river reaches 64.7 feet. Flood gates have been installed in areas of Covington in hopes of keeping some of the high rivers out. Several roads in the metro are closed due to high waters. Authories are urging people not to drive into bodies of water due to waters are often deeper than it appears. If you are in need of help emergency crews are on hand, please call 911.