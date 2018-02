Wendy Williams Diagnosed with Graves Disease; Show on Hiatus

Continue reading St. Louis Music Festival – Jagged Edge, 112, Ginuwine, Guy, NEXT [RECAP]

Last night’s St. Louis Music Festival set the Chaifetz Arena on fire with the hottest R&B acts of the 90’s! https://www.instagram.com/p/BfSdQ9fgqbY/?taken-at=272573 Imagine this, Doug E. Fresh beatboxing live sets the tone for NEXT to come make you and your honey dance “Too Close” just days after the most romantic Valentine’s Day.Host, comedian, and St. Louis’ own Gary “G-Thang” Johnson is bringing the laughter and setting the mood. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfR__oBH7xV/?taken-by=955thelou Ginuwine jumps into the crowd to sing “Pony.” Swooning ladies everywhere, hoping to touch “Same Ol’ G” who has taken his shirt off by now. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfSCKZ2H0oc/?taken-by=955thelou After Ginuwine’s got you all revved up, Jagged Edge and 112 take the stage at the same time for a super 90’s performance of all our favorite party anthems and slow jams. JE’s “Let’s Get Married (Remix)” right before 112’s iconic “Only You” featuring the Late Notorious B.I.G. https://www.instagram.com/p/BfSGsvHHwQK/?taken-by=955thelou To seal the deal we got to shake our “Rump Shaker” to the sounds of legendary super-producer Teddy Riley. His bandmate, Aaron Hall also belted out his hits like “I Miss You.” Collectively, Guy performed uptempo “I Like” and quintessential 90’s R&B jam “Let’s Chill.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BfSQQYGHSkF/?taken-by=955thelou Relive the magic in the gallery below and share with your friends who would have LOVED to have been there!