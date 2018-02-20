The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]

America has again turned its conversation to gun control, in the wake of 17 young lives lost in a Florida high school. But despite all the cries for gun control, a lot of people just don’t think it’s a possible accomplishment for the United States.

Why? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

We have all heard the saying 'Guns Don't Kill, People Do'. . . well, actually, it's the combination of the two.  Every year in the U.S., an average of more than 100,000 people are the victims of gun violence. Some survive but many do not. Here are just a few familiar faces and names of folks from different walks of life who did not survive.

