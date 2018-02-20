1 reads Leave a comment
America has again turned its conversation to gun control, in the wake of 17 young lives lost in a Florida high school. But despite all the cries for gun control, a lot of people just don’t think it’s a possible accomplishment for the United States.
Why? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Warren Ballentine Breaks Down 3 Steps To A Successful Gun Control Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Why It’s Clear That Assault Weapons Should Be Banned [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why Terrorism Is Built Into America’s DNA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Joins Kid Cudi For Surprise Performance At NBA All-Star Weekend Event
- Twista Gets Into Fight Outside NBA All-Star Weekend Party
- LeBron James Brings Back Fun in NBA All Star Game
- ‘Black Panther’ Smashes Box Office Records and Hollywood Myths
- GG-Mix: The Remix God Suede Turned Fergie’s Flopped Anthem Into A Bop
- You’d Be Surprised What Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Know About Her Husband John Legend
- Ha! Folks Are Celebrating President’s Day A Little Different This Year
- That Moment When Auntie Jill Scott Has Had A Little Too Much To Drink…
- How To Reach 10 Million Instagram Followers, As Told By Will Smith
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
37 photos Launch gallery
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
1. Sam Cooke (1931-1964)1 of 37
2. Marvin Gaye (1939-1984)2 of 37
3. Lyman Bostock, Jr. (1950-1978)3 of 37
4. DeShaun Holton - Stage name Proof (1973-2006)4 of 37
5. Tupac Shakur (1971-1996)5 of 37
6. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997)6 of 37
7. Magnolia Shorty (1982-2010)7 of 37
8. Scott LaRock (1962-1987)8 of 37
9. Jam Master Jay (1965-2002)9 of 37
10. Selena (1971-1995)10 of 37
11. Soulja Slim (1977-2003)11 of 37
12. Freaky Tah (1971-1999)12 of 37
13. Mac Dre (1970-2004)13 of 37
14. M-Bone (1989-2011)14 of 37
15. Malcolm X (1925-1965)15 of 37
16. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929-1968)16 of 37
17. Ennis Cosby (1969-1997)17 of 37
18. Camouflauge (1981-2003)18 of 37
19. Peter Tosh (1944-1987)19 of 37
20. Medgar Evers (1925-1963)20 of 37
21. Dolla (1987-2009)21 of 37
22. John Lennon (1940-1980)22 of 37
23. Slim Dunkin (1987-2011)23 of 37
24. Roger Troutman (1951-1999)24 of 37
25. Rebecca Schaeffer (1967-1989)25 of 37
26. Lamont Coleman aka Big L (1974-1999)26 of 37
27. Lil Phat (1992-2012)27 of 37
28. Lana Clarkson (1962-2003)28 of 37
29. VL Mike (1976-2008)29 of 37
30. Dorothy Stratten (1960-1980)30 of 37
31. Huey Newton (1942-1989)31 of 37
32. Sabotage (1973-2003)32 of 37
33. Gianni Versace (1946-1997)33 of 37
34. James R. Jordan (1936-1993)34 of 37
35. Phil Hartman (1948-1998)35 of 37
36. Patrick Hawkins aka Fat Pat (1970-1998)36 of 37
37. John F. Kennedy (1917-1963)37 of 37
comments – Add Yours