Why Do Americans Think Gun Control Is So Impossible? [EXCLUSIVE]

America has again turned its conversation to gun control, in the wake of 17 young lives lost in a Florida high school. But despite all the cries for gun control, a lot of people just don’t think it’s a possible accomplishment for the United States.

Why? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Breaks Down 3 Steps To A Successful Gun Control Plan [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Why It’s Clear That Assault Weapons Should Be Banned [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why Terrorism Is Built Into America’s DNA [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest: