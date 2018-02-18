Koryn Hawthorne & Juicy Chat About Blake Griffin’s Kendall Jenner Drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Koryn Hawthorne hung out with Juicy after “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They talked about her gorgeous song, “Won’t He Do It,” and her love and faith in God. Featured on “Greenleaf” on OWN, and the Cracker Barrel’s HBCU Tour, he career is heating up!
Koryn and Juicy also talked about Blake Griffin‘s latest predicament of a lawsuit coming from his ex-fiancee. The woman, who is also the mother of his two children, is feeling jipped after she says he dipped out a week before their wedding and got with Kendall Jenner. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea Catches Juicy Stuntin’ With Her New Shades [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Juicy Snickers While Gary With Da Tea Sings To Himself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Kanye West Wins $10 Mil Lawsuit Against Insurance Company
- Meek Mill Is Getting An Appeal Hearing
- Chadwick Boseman: ‘This Movie Is A Labor Of Love’
- LeBron James: Trump ‘Really Don’t Give a F*ck About the People’ [VIDEO]
- Sorry Mo’Nique! Marlon Wayans Lands Comedy Special On Netflix
- Chris Rock Comedy Special Out On Netflix Now [TRAILER]
- If You Really Want To Know What (Some) White Folks Think About Black People — Watch This
- Michael Blackson Reveals He Last Cried After Losing His First Child [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Get To Know The Characters of Black Panther!
- Tara Wallace’s Full Interview With “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]