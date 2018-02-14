Why Snoop Dogg Came For The BET Social Awards [EXCLUSIVE]

BET had its first ever Social Awards, which was put together to a shine a light on all the folks making an impact on the culture through social media. Folks like Jess Hilarious, Issa Rae and DC Young Fly were among those recognized.

But there was some notable social media movers and shakers missing, like Snoop Dogg, who has turned his camera on to give us both insight and side-splitting laughter for just about every political and pop-culture moment of the last couple years. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

