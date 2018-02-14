The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Distraught Over Missing Gucci Mane’s Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Black Tony was in already tears when he called Rickey Smiley, saying he messed up bad. He said the day before we Gucci Mane‘s birthday, and he totally missed it! He wants to know why the morning show didn’t do anything special for him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Ricky Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos