President Trump Proposes Food In a Box as Part of Food Stamps Revamp

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) –

President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.

The change would put the government in charge of recipient’s meals.

It’s called the Food Box Program and it originated at the USDA.

“Participants would actually receive the food instead of cash,” said White House budget director Mick Mulvaney.

Administration officials say the program would lower the government’s costs because they can buy food at wholesale prices. They also say recipients would benefit because the government would make sure that people are getting nutritious food.

 

Photos