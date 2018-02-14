The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Should Kelis Get More Money From Nas? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 2 hours ago
After a brief marriage to each other in the early 2000s, Kelis and Nas have an 8-year-old child together. Whether it was divorce, custody or child support, the two always seem to be duking it out. The latest comes from Kelis, who claims that their current agreement is outdated now that some of her son’s expenses have increased.

With a detailed list of these expenses, she claims she needs more money. Is she being greedy, or does she have a legitimate request? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

