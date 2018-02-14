The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Did Kendrick Lamar Steal An Artist’s Work For “All The Stars” Video? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Ahead of the release of the “Black Panther” film comes the soundtrack, spearheaded by Kendrick Lamar. Its lead single, “All The Stars,” featuring SZA, has been warmly embraced by fans. The music video, however, is currently under scrutiny after an artist named Lina Iris Viktor claims that her artwork was used for the video without her permission.

The work in the video does look pretty heavily inspired by her work, and Marvel did reach out to her to ask her permission to use her work, but she turned them down. Could she win the lawsuit? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED:  Why Jay-Z’s Message Is More Of A Threat To America Than Kendrick Lamar’s [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Is Kendrick Lamar Throwing Shots At Drake In New Song? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Hip-Hop Spot: Why Are People Hating On Kendrick Lamar’s Gift To His Sister? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

Continue reading “Black Panther” Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

"Black Panther" Royal Red Carpet Premiere [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Families Of 2 Slain Ohio Officers Thanks…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
Tearful Mother Testifies About 8-Year-Old’s Abduction, Rape and…
 2 hours ago
02.14.18
The Top Valentine Cocktails Recipes To Keep Your…
 22 hours ago
02.13.18
Mary J. Blige To Star As Assassin In…
 23 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Diverse Couple Engagement Silhouettes at Sunset
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 24 hours ago
02.13.18
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 1 day ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 1 day ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 4 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 5 days ago
02.09.18
Photos