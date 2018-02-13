Music
Adrien Broner Arrested For Sexual Battery

Adrien Broner v Ashely Theophane - Fight Announcement

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

According to TMZ, Cincinnati’s own Adrien Broner was arrested in Atlanta on Monday night for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a local shopping mall, after she the boxer “inappropriately groped her.”

Although Broner denied the accusation, the cops still felt they had enough to arrest him and charge him with misdemeanor sexual battery.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court a 9am ET this morning.

Back in September of 2017, he was arrested in Las Vegas after clobbering a man on the strip.

