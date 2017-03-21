Entertainment
Adrien Broner’s Feet Are Horrifying The Internet

This is a scary one.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Many of us might know that feeling of entering a house and being asked to remove one’s shoes. Did you remember to wear the socks without the holes in them? Did a busy day at work leave your feet smelling like a 20 mile hike in the hot dessert? Such a universal body part can illicit a wave of fear depending on the situation.

You can imagine people’s response when they caught a look at Adrien Broner’s kickers on Instagram recently. The professional boxer was brave enough to share his feet with the world saying, “I’m Blessed to be in this position In my life but GOD finessed me on my feet…..” Catch a look for yourself below.

I'm Blessed to be in this position In my life but GOD finessed me on my feet……. #StillGotLoveForUDoe 😂😂😂

A post shared by Adrien Broner (@adrienbroner) on

Such a sight could render some folks speechless…but Twitter is never known for a loss of words. Users showed no mercy when Broner’s feet hit the fan.

Some folks even lost sleep from the funky feet.

Others resorted to spirituality when they witnessed Broner’s post.

If you’re a person of faith, we’ll end with a prayer for The Feet graciously posted by one user.

Amen.

