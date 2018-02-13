The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Watch Xscape’s Full Interview On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

The ladies of Xscape, fresh off of a record-breaking reunion tour, visited “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” They shared their feelings about the experience of returning to the limelight and being welcomed by millions of fans all over the place. They talked about their children’s experience of seeing them in action for the first time, and how Tiny managed to get Kandi Burruss on board for the reunion.

Meanwhile, Tamika Scott dished about the freaky accident that led to her broken leg, and more! Check out this exclusive video to watch the whole interview unfold in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tiny Reveals How Kandi Finally Got On Board For The Xscape Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Kandi Buruss Speaks On Tiny’s Beef With Bernice Burgos [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Xscape Talk About Their Kids’ Reactions To Seeing Them Perform [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Kandi Shouldn’t Be Vilified For Not Recording With Xscape [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]

Continue reading VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]

VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Music Multi-Platinum Producer Ensayne Wayne Killed In Atlanta
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
“Clueless” Actress Stacey Dash Is Considering Running For…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Portrait Mode For Real: See The Presidential Portraits…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Viola Davis & Husband Julius Tennon Team Up…
 3 hours ago
02.13.18
Secret iPhone Code Posted Online Is ‘Biggest Leak…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
Tiffany Haddish Dishes On The Time She First…
 3 days ago
02.10.18
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 4 days ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 4 days ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 5 days ago
02.08.18
Photos