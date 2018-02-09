The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Tara Wallace Reveals That She Feels Snubbed By The South [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Juicy hopped on to dish with fans about the hottest topics of the day. Of course, on the top of that list is Quincy Jones‘ explosive interview, in which he revealed that he dated Donald Trump‘s daughter, and that Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye allegedly hooked up with Marlon Brando!

Plus, Love & Hip-Hop‘s Tara Wallace joins Juicy on camera! She talks about not feeling any love from the south, despite being from Mississippi. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Yandy Smith Gives An Update On How Tara Wallace & Peter Gunz Are Doing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Juicy Explains Why Mike Dobson Doesn’t Deserve $500,000 From Jill Scott [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Snickers While Gary With Da Tea Sings To Himself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/27 to 2/02)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LeBron James Hits Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner Shot Against The…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Harley-Davidson Recalling 251,000 Motorcycles Worldwide
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
A Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally In…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Black Lives Matter Activist Who Snatched The Confederate…
 3 hours ago
02.09.18
Teaser Clip, Premiere Date Announced For VH1’s ‘Teyana…
 22 hours ago
02.08.18
In The Giving Spirit: Drake Donates $50K To…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, Lena Waithe and Danai…
 23 hours ago
02.08.18
Quincy Jones Claims He Dated Ivanka Trump
 1 day ago
02.08.18
Could This Be The Face Of The Great…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Am I A Gen-X Or A Millennial, Cause…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
‘Dancing With The Stars: Live’ Winter Storm Tour…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
Pole Dancing Robots Have A Dance Off With…
 2 days ago
02.07.18
CBS Picks Up Ava DuVernay’s Drama Pilot ‘Red…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins Turns Down Invite To White…
 3 days ago
02.06.18
Photos