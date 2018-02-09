Tara Wallace Reveals That She Feels Snubbed By The South [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Juicy hopped on to dish with fans about the hottest topics of the day. Of course, on the top of that list is Quincy Jones‘ explosive interview, in which he revealed that he dated Donald Trump‘s daughter, and that Richard Pryor and Marvin Gaye allegedly hooked up with Marlon Brando!
Plus, Love & Hip-Hop‘s Tara Wallace joins Juicy on camera! She talks about not feeling any love from the south, despite being from Mississippi. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
