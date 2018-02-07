The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Baby Daddy Is Either An Actor, Or Director On Tyler Perry Set [EXCLUSIVE]

This couple met while they were both extras on the set of a Tyler Perry movie. They got to talking and hit it off, and now they need to know whether Basani, 23-year old Henrietta’s baby. If the baby isn’t 30-year-old Glen’s, then Henrietta has to instead go to the assistant director of the film and have a conversation with him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

