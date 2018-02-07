The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Da Brat Is Hype To Be A Part Of Her Favorite Movie Onstage! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

If you don’t know, now ya know: “Set It Off” is headed to a theater near you, and Da Brat will be there too! She’s playing the role of Cleo in a stage version of the classic 1996 film. Not only is this an incredible opportunity, but this also happens to be Da Brat’s favorite movie.

Da Brat took some time out at a studio session to gush about the whole experience, and let you know where to go to see it for yourself! Imagine getting to be a part of the next chapter of the history of your favorite film?! Hear all the details from a very excited Brat, in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

