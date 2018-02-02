The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Cardi B Putting Off Her Wedding To Offset? [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-hop’s hottest new couple, Cardi B and Offset, made headlines toward the end of last year when Offset got down on one knee and proposed mid-performance in a packed stadium. Months later, as all the hype around it has dulled a little, her career surely hasn’t.

Now, Cardi B is juggling planning for tour dates and other engagements, and a wedding doesn’t look super possible any time soon. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition Of Love & Hip Hop [PHOTOS]

The two rappers are tearing up the scene with their new found love for one another.

