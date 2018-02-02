Is Cardi B Putting Off Her Wedding To Offset? [EXCLUSIVE]

Hip-hop’s hottest new couple, Cardi B and Offset, made headlines toward the end of last year when Offset got down on one knee and proposed mid-performance in a packed stadium. Months later, as all the hype around it has dulled a little, her career surely hasn’t.

Now, Cardi B is juggling planning for tour dates and other engagements, and a wedding doesn’t look super possible any time soon. Check out this exclusive clip to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Was Cardi B Too Ratchet On The Grammys Red Carpet? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Fine With Offset Cheating [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Are Cardi B & Offset Too Young To Get Married? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: