How A Man’s Cat Almost Ruined His Relationship With Panties [EXCLUSIVE]

A woman found a random pair of women’s underwear in her boyfriend’s bed. It was about to be that classic situation, except the man swore on everything that he actually wasn’t cheating and literally had no idea where the undies came from. After a few weeks of monitoring, it turns out his cat is responsible for the mix-up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

