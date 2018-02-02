Praise Break: William Murphy “Everlasting God” [EXCLUSIVE]

In this Praise Break, listen to William Murphy‘s powerful declaration of faith in “Everlasting God.” Click on the audio player to hear more in his uplifting exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: GEI Feat. Kierra Sheard “Hang On” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “I Got That” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Vanessa Bell Armstrong “Suddenly” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: