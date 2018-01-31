The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Who Is The Perfect Candidate To Beat Donald Trump In 3 Years? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

 Donald Trump gave his first State of The Union address last night. He declared that we are in “a new American moment,” where we can “dream anything, be anything, and achieve anything.” In a different part of the speech, he couldn’t resist clapping for himself into the microphone.

Rickey Smiley also noticed how defeated the Democrats in the room looked last night, and talked a bit about how divided and broke the Democratic party is right now. If the Democrats remain in such a tough spot, who is going to give Donald Trump a run for his money. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: How The African Union Is Preparing To Clap Back At Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Snoop Dogg Hilariously Roasted Donald Trump Over Marshawn Lynch [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Talib Kweli On Why America’s Biggest Issue Is Not Donald Trump [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The Latest:

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

20 photos Launch gallery

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

Continue reading Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite “O” Moments

Oprah! Here Are 20 of Our Favorite "O" Moments

Oprah Winfrey was born on January 29, 1954 in Kosciusko, MS.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Panther Royal Premiere
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Six Ways To Say Healthy And Avoid Catchting…
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Who Is Coming To Essence Fest?
 3 days ago
01.28.18
Female Stars Of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
First Photo + Premiere Date For ‘Scandal’ +…
 6 days ago
01.25.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 1 week ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 week ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 2 weeks ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.18
Photos