Ms. Jannie Tells Crowd She’s A “Bad B**ch” On Her Birthday [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley loves his Ms. Jannie, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday at Rickey’s show at the Stardome. He made sure to help Ms. Jannie have a magical night; singing her a happy birthday and bringing her up onstage at the show.

Now, if you know anything about Ms. Jannie, you know how spirited she is, and unafraid to say what’s on her mind. So when she turned to the audience to show off her outfit, she was very clear about knowing her worth! Check out this exclusive video to see Ms. Jannie living her best life in this clip brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

